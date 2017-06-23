Amber Alert Issued For Teen Believed To Be In Danger

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
June 23, 2017 2:11 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Alpine, Amber Alert, Andrew Akers, Annie Gimbel, Austin York, Brewster County, danger, Missing person, Stormie Clemmer, teen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The sheriffs officer, according to a Facebook post believes Stormie Clemmer is in danger, and that she could be heading toward the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area.

Stormie Clemmer is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking boots.

They are also searching for 20-year-old Andrew Akers in connection with Clemmer’s abduction.

Akers is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and 210 pounds. Akers is driving a black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

He was last heard from in Alpine, officials say.

If you have any information call 911, or contact the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.

