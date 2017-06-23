Bedford PD To Give Update On Teen Death Investigation

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – We’re hoping to learn more today about how a North Texas police department handled the investigation of a missing teenager. The body Kaytlynn Cargill was found at the Arlington Landfill, 15 minutes away from her home in Bedford.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the case, including if investigators have a person of interest or suspect in the case.

Police will hold a press conference later this morning, but last night the community stood together in memory of Kaytlynn at a vigil at Central Junior High School in Euless, where Kaytlynn was a student. At least 100 parents, students and even some of Kaytlynn’s family stood in a circle and tried to put into words what the teen meant to them.

Teenager Brooke Kirkland went to school with Kaytlynn and is having a hard time coping with her murder. “I don’t understand it at all. She was… she’s 14. What did she do to you? She’s just out here doing a normal thing and then she’s just gone.”

Kaytlynn disappeared Monday night after leaving home at the Oak Creek Apartments to take her dog for a walk. At the time Bedford police said they were treating her case as a “missing runaway” and an Amber Alert wasn’t issued because they lacked proof she’d been abducted or was in imminent danger.

Wednesday afternoon a body was found at the Arlington Landfill and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office later confirmed it was Kaytlynn.

After the official identification of the body, Bedford police released a statement that said, in part:

“We are shocked and saddened with this tragic news. We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn’s death to justice.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wanting to help the Cargill family.

Many in the community are demanding answers in this case. The Bedford Police Department press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.