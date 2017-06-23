Man Charged With 7 Counts Of Deadly Conduct

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was arrested in Garland for ramming vehicles.
Garland Police said on Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle ramming several vehicles on the eastbound service road of George Bush near North Garland Avenue.
The suspect, Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez, 34, driving a maroon Ford F-150, then turned into a Bank of America parking lot, in the 5400 block of North Garland Avenue, and rammed several parked cars.
The F-150 then struck the wall of the bank and stopped.
Responding officers took Hernandez-Rodriguez into custody without further incident.
Hernandez is charged with seven counts of deadly conduct and is currently in the Garland Detention Center.
There were no reports of injuries.