Man Charged With 7 Counts Of Deadly Conduct

June 23, 2017 7:49 PM
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was arrested in Garland for ramming vehicles.

Garland Police said on Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle ramming several vehicles on the eastbound service road of George Bush near North Garland Avenue.

The suspect, Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez, 34, driving a maroon Ford F-150, then turned into a Bank of America parking lot, in the 5400 block of North Garland Avenue, and rammed several parked cars.

The F-150 then struck the wall of the bank and stopped.

Responding officers took Hernandez-Rodriguez into custody without further incident.

Hernandez is charged with seven counts of deadly conduct and is currently in the Garland Detention Center.

There were no reports of injuries.

