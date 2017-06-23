CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
WATCH LIVE: Dallas County DA announces grand jury indictments of former officers

New Charges For Ex-Balch Springs Officer Accused In Teen Murder

June 23, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Assault, Balch Springs Police Department, Dallas County Grand Jury, grand jury, indicted, Jordan Edwards, Monique Arredondo, Officer Arrested, Officer Roy Oliver, Roy Oliver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former North Texas officer facing murder charges for shooting at a car full of teenagers and fatally wounding 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has now been formally charged in another case.

Ex-Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was taken into custody and booked in the Parker County Jail Friday on two new aggravated assault charges. The charges come after a Dallas grand jury voted to indict him on Wednesday.

The current criminal case against Oliver stems from an incident involving driver Monique Arredondo. The woman testified before the grand jury that Oliver pointed a gun at her after the two were involved in a minor car accident two weeks before the Edwards shooting.

Oliver, who was still with the Balch Springs Police Department at the time, was not on-duty when the accident happened and Arredondo told the panel he never identified himself as a police officer.

Oliver’s bail, for both the murder and aggravated assault by a public servant charges, was set at $700,000, which he soon posted after being booked and was released.

In May, Oliver was fired and then arrested after the Balch Springs Police Chief said body camera video did not match his version of events in the Edwards shooting.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has scheduled an afternoon press conference to talk about Oliver’s latest indictment and arrest.

In a press release statement issued earlier in the day Johnson said, “I want to thank the Grand Jury for their time,” and added, “my office is committed to expeditiously taking these cases to trial. My office also remains committed to seeking justice on behalf of Jordan Edwards.”

If Oliver is convicted the punishment for each of the assault charges ranges from 5 years to 99 years in prison.

