CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

TCU’s Wymer Stymies Louisville In 4-3 CWS Win

June 23, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, College World Series, Louisville Cardinals, TCU Horned Frogs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – With TCU holding a one-run lead and two Louisville runners on base and two outs in the fifth inning, Sean Wymer got called out of the bullpen.

The first batter he faced: national player of the year Brendan McKay.

Wymer struck out McKay to end the inning, and he fanned him again with a runner on to end the eighth during another shutdown performance that helped the Horned Frogs win 4-3 on Thursday night at the College World Series.

TCU advanced to its bracket final for the third year in a row. The Frogs must beat Florida on Friday night and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series for the first time.

“I felt like it was a classic ballgame from beginning to end,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Obviously, the story tonight was Sean and how well he pitched out of the bullpen for us. I was trying to hold off on putting him in there as long as possible but felt like it was the fifth inning there with McKay coming to the plate. That could be the game.”

Wymer (6-4), who worked the last 4 1/3 innings, has thrown nine shutout innings over his last four appearances. He limited the Cardinals (53-12) to two hits after they had pulled within a run on McKay’s 18th homer of the year and Logan Taylor’s first homer in 123 games.

McKay, the No. 4 overall pick by Tampa Bay in last week’s Major League baseball draft, was the Dick Howser Trophy winner as the nation’s top college player and also is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

“I knew what my job was when I came in,” Wymer said of facing McKay in the fifth. “I had to get that out because you wanted to keep the game, obviously, in our favor. So that’s really it.”

The Horned Frogs led 4-0 in the second inning against freshman left-hander Nick Bennett (5-1), who was making his first start since a regional win over Xavier on June 4. After Connor Wanhanen doubled in a run, Omaha native Ryan Merrill singled in two more to knock out Bennett.

Josh Watson scored the second run on Merrill’s base hit on a play at the plate that stood after a video review. The sliding Watson was able to touch home with his left hand as catcher Colby Fitch tagged his knee almost simultaneously.

Austen Wade followed with an RBI single off Adam Wolf to break an 0-for-15 slump.

The Cardinals scored each of the next three innings to pull within one. Josh Stowers singled in a run, McKay homered on the first pitch of the fourth and Taylor on the first pitch of the fifth to chase TCU starter Nick Lodolo.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell was ejected in the eighth inning after pinch runner Ryan Summers was caught stealing second. McDonnell sprinted out of the first-base dugout to argue with second-base umpire Mark Winters. The play was not subject to video review. TV replays showed Summers’ foot touching the bag as Cam Warner tagged his helmet. McDonnell was the first coach ejected in a College World Series game since Cal State Fullerton’s George Horton on June 18, 2007.

“I lost my cool and just fought for my guy knowing the point of the game and how valuable that base was,” McDonnell said. “But I’m never going to stand behind a camera and blame an umpire. That’s not the reason we lost. I don’t know if I should have been thrown out, but that’s not my call to make.”

ELLIS’ SLUMP

Drew Ellis came into the CWS as the Cardinals’ leading hitter, but he was 1 for 10 after popping out in the eighth with a runner on first.

STRUGGLING AT TOP

TCU is in the bracket final despite its Nos. 1 through 3 hitters struggling. Wade, Zach Humphreys and Evan Skoug are a combined 3 for 29 in the CWS.

JUST ONE WIN

Louisville failed to win multiple games at the CWS for the fourth time. The Cardinals are 2-8 all-time in the CWS and 1-4 in elimination games. Their only win in an elimination game was in 2007.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch