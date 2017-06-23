81-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver Arrested In Denton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An 81-year-old woman was arrested in Denton after a wild, albeit slow wrong-way pursuit on Thursday.

Denton Police charged Nancy Strader with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

Denton Police said they received a call of a reckless driver near the intersection of N. Elm St (US77) and N. Loop 288.

A white Jeep Cherokee was traveling the wrong way and swerving across the road.

When officers located the Jeep, two civilians in separate vehicles were attempting to make the Jeep stop by positioning one in front of the Jeep and one behind.

Officers followed the Jeep with their emergency lights and sirens activated but the Jeep did not stop until being prompted by one of the officers verbally over the PA system.

During the initial stop, police said Strader refused to open her window or unlock her door. She eventually ignored the officers’ commands and drove away. Officers followed her for approximately 3.5 miles at speeds under 30 mph before the Jeep stopped again.

Officers then deflated the Jeep’s tires, fearing Strader might take off again.

Anyone behind the wheel of a car that’s driving erratically, driving the wrong way, refusing to listen to the commands of a police officer can be very dangerous,” said Denton Police Officer Shane Kizer. “There concern was they were going to run over them or run over someone else and at the beginning they were wondering if she was intoxicated.”

Police said Strader again, refused to open or unlock her door. The driver’s window was breached and officers quickly opened the door. Strader still would not get out until officers removed her and she sat on the ground.

“We checked her. She wasn’t intoxicated,” said Kizer. “She didn’t have any mental issues or health issues. She was just very defiant.”

She posted a $1,000 bond Thursday afternoon.