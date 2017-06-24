STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Police Seeking Suspect In Deadly Assault

June 24, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Carlos Ramirez, dallas police, deadly assault, Medardo Escobar-Marroquin

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a man who they say physically assaulted another man to death more than a week ago.

Police say Carlos Ramirez, 23, and another juvenile suspect assaulted Medardo Escobar-Marroquin, 59, at an apartment located in the 3200 block of South Vernon Avenue. The victim was found dead as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the juvenile suspect was arrested for the victim’s death, but Ramirez remains at large.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to call 911 or 214.671.3632.

