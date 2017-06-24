CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Restaurant Owner, Teen Daughter Attacked Over Cold Chicken

June 24, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Baxley Georgia, Cold Chicken, Qwik Chik

BAXLEY, Ga. (CBSNEWS) – A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.

Jeanette Norris, owner of the Qwik Chik restaurant in Baxley, Georgia, said the attack happened Thursday after a couple complained about their order of chicken being cold. After a few minutes of arguing back-and-forth, Norris said she refunded their money — but this did not satisfy the customers.

“She went berserk,” Norris told WTOC-TV. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”

Norris confronted the couple outside, telling them she had called the police, but the female customer began striking her.

Norris’s daughter then exited a truck to help when the male customer punched the teenager in the face.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her, he’s got her,'” Norris says. “And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there?”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

