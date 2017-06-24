Wylie Police Seek Man Who Saved Child From Drowning

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police are seeking a man who they deserves recognition for his heroic actions after he saved a child from drowning last Tuesday.
Police say a small child nearly drowned at the Kreymer Estates community pool at around 6:00 p.m on Tuesday. An unidentified man pulled the child out of the water and yelled for help.
According to police, due to the man’s actions, emergency personnel were able to be contacted, and the child is expected to make a full recovery.
Wylie police want to give the man recognition for his heroic actions and are asking anyone that knows the man to email police at robert.haak (at) wylietexas.gov.
