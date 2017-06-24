CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Residents Clean Up After Night Of Storms, Power Outages

June 24, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth, North Texas, oncor, Power Outages, Storm damage, Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Storms blew through North Texas early Saturday morning that left trails of shredded branches, piles of debris and even left thousands of people without power.

Residents Clean Up After Night Of Storms, Power Outages

Fallen trees due to storms in Fort Worth. (Credit: Yona Gavino)

It was the kind of storm Helen Walsh knew would be bad – just from the sound. Her power went out at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

“I heard a big pop sound, the tree was cracking,” said Walsh. “The sky was just lit up. Constant white from the lightning.”

Oncor crews arrived in parts of Tarrant County to fix the power outages. At one time, Oncor reported more than 15,000 customers in Tarrant County were without power.

Residents Clean Up After Night Of Storms, Power Outages

Fallen trees due to storms in front of a residence in Fort Worth. (Credit: Yona Gavino)

A spokesperson said winds over 60 miles per hour were to blame, but most of the outages were caused by trees falling.

Walsh said her power was back on by 11:00 a.m. with Oncor crews continuing to work through the day to make sure all their customers have their power restored.

