Residents Clean Up After Night Of Storms, Power Outages

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Storms blew through North Texas early Saturday morning that left trails of shredded branches, piles of debris and even left thousands of people without power.
It was the kind of storm Helen Walsh knew would be bad – just from the sound. Her power went out at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
“I heard a big pop sound, the tree was cracking,” said Walsh. “The sky was just lit up. Constant white from the lightning.”
Oncor crews arrived in parts of Tarrant County to fix the power outages. At one time, Oncor reported more than 15,000 customers in Tarrant County were without power.
A spokesperson said winds over 60 miles per hour were to blame, but most of the outages were caused by trees falling.
Walsh said her power was back on by 11:00 a.m. with Oncor crews continuing to work through the day to make sure all their customers have their power restored.