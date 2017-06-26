Police Seek Gunman In Arlington Road Rage Killing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are on the hunt for a gunman who shot and killed a driver on Sunday in what is believed to have been a road rage incident. It happened at about 6:00 p.m. where Interstate-20 meets Cooper Street near The Parks at Arlington.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dylan Spaid of Grand Prairie.

This all began as a dispute between Spaid, who was driving a white pickup truck, and two people inside of a black sedan. Spaid was about to exit Cooper Street and merge onto the highway when the other vehicle pulled up to his side. A witness told police that the passenger of that vehicle rolled down the window and fired a single gunshot.

Spaid was hit in the head and died.

“You never know, first of all, who has a firearm,” explained Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department. “Everyone has seen time and time again across this country, people get really driven up over driving situations. In this instance, it escalated very quickly.”

The victim’s girlfriend was in the passenger seat of his truck. She managed to unbuckle her seat belt and steer the vehicle away from traffic. The truck crashed into a tire shop’s sign less than a mile away from where the shooting took place. The girlfriend suffered a deep cut to the head. She was treated at a hospital and has already been released.

“She’s still in shock,” added Cook. “You can imagine the trauma that she just went through.”

Police do not know what happened between Spaid and the suspect that would have initiated such violence.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound along the interstate. It has been described as a black Mercedes or BMW with dark-tinted windows and silver rims. There was heavy traffic around the time of the shooting. Anybody who might have seen this car is urged to contact the Arlington Police Department.