Commerce Police Chief Resigns After Black Beauty Queen Run-In

COMMERCE (CBSDFW.COM) – Following a controversial arrest of a former Miss Black Texas, Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews unexpectedly resigned Monday.

A statement was read by the mayor at a city council meeting in Commerce on Monday night, where the law firm that conducted an independent investigation into the arrest was presenting its findings.

commerce ponder resignation Commerce Police Chief Resigns After Black Beauty Queen Run In

Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews shown arresting former ‘Miss Black Texas’ Carmen Ponder.

Carmen Ponder, was arrested on a charge of evading detention after an alleged road rage incident. She claimed the arrest was racially motivated. The charge was later dropped.

An investigation into the incident determined Crews arrested Ponder because of her race.

Crews was not present at the meeting. But in the statement, Crews says stress and the burden of the job caused him to resign. He said he was wrong in his handling of Ponder and became emotional after he felt she disrespected his position.

Crews’ new job will be in a role under the Commerce city manager.

