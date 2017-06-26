CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Dallas Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death

June 26, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Hess, Crime, Dallas, dallas county jail, dallas police officer, Genevive Dawes, Officer Christopher Hess, Texas

DALLAS (AP/CBSDFW) – Dallas Police Department officer Christopher Hess was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault  for shooting and killing a pregnant woman who was in a stolen car in January.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Hess surrendered to authorities Monday at the Dallas County jail. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Christopher Hess (Image via Dallas County Jail)

He’s accused in the January death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes, who authorities say was driving a stolen car and ignored police commands when she drove into a police cruiser and took other actions that prompted Hess to shoot.

Supporters of the Dawes family say she and a passenger were sleeping in the car and weren’t aggressive.

Hess has been placed on administrative leave.

Hess is a 10-year veteran of the police force. He now faces a first-degree felony charge, on the same level as murder. The other officer involved in this shooting was Sr. Cpl. Jason Kimpel, an eight-year veteran. He will not face any charges.

He is the first Dallas officer in 43 years to be indicted for an officer-involved shooting that resulted in death.

