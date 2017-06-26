Ken Foote’s Summer Songs 2017: Saturday In The Park

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – What better summer song than one from August 1972? I was a recent high school graduate headed to Baylor University in Waco when this song hit the American Top 40 charts. For the band who performed and wrote it, it was their most successful song to date finishing at #3 on the charts.

The band, Chicago, was a jazz-oriented rock group from the Windy City. Its members were: Peter Cetera, Terry Kath, Robert Lamn, James Pankow, Lee Loughname, Walt Parazaider, and Danny Seraphine (there were also some personnel changes later on). Written by Robert Lamm while the group was recording “Chicago V” and sung by him and Cetera, this song has been known to be played in American baseball parks during the MLB season. It was their first gold-selling hit and the album itself sold more than two million copies.

The lyrics go like this:

Saturday in the park,

I think it was the Fourth of July

Saturday in the park,

I think it was the Fourth of July

People dancing, people laughing

A man selling ice cream

Singing Italian songs

Everybody is another

Can you dig it (yes, I can)

And I’ve been waiting such a long time

For Saturday

The song is as fun to listen to today as it was when it debuted in the summer of 1972. Here it is… Chicago with “Saturday In The Park.” Happy July 4th to you!!