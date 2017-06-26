Police Divers Recover Body Of Sailor From White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Considered by many the most experienced sailor on White Rock Lake, Conrad Callicoatte was found dead in its waters this afternoon.

“It’s going to be a huge void for the boat club. Conrad was there every day… everyone knew him and all of us relied on him for advice and help. Not only sailing but in maintaining his boats and keeping them in good order,” said White Rock Boat Club member Robert Hunt.

A Texas Game Warden boat roamed the water in the middle of White Rock most of the day with Dallas police divers looking for the body of the 80-year-old man.

Callicoatte was out on the water Sunday when his 19-foot sailboat overturned.

One of the leaders of the White Rock Boat Club, Callicoatte was certifying a prospective new member when the accident happened. But she was able to get the boat upright and climb on board. Sadly, Callicoatte went under while treading water waiting for a rescue boat that was only two minutes away. He never resurfaced.

There were life preservers on the boat, but Callicoatte wasn’t wearing one.

“It seems to me personally that there was most likely some kind of medical condition that caused him to stop treading water so quickly,” said Hunt.

The woman later helped divers pinpoint where Callicoatte went under.

It’s a heartbreaking loss for the sailing community at White Rock.

It was windy Sunday but friends of the missing sailor say it was safe enough to sail on the popular east Dallas lake.