CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Rangers Activate Cole Hamels From Disabled List

June 26, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Cole Hamels, MLB, Texas Rangers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Texas Rangers have activated left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels from the disabled list and will start him Monday night against the Cleveland Indians.

Hamels will be making his first start since April 26 due to a strained right oblique.

Hamels threw 81 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his second injury rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

He allowed two hits and one run while striking out five and walking two against Midland.

The left-hander is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch