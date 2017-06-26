Rangers Activate Cole Hamels From Disabled List

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Texas Rangers have activated left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels from the disabled list and will start him Monday night against the Cleveland Indians.
Hamels will be making his first start since April 26 due to a strained right oblique.
Hamels threw 81 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his second injury rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
He allowed two hits and one run while striking out five and walking two against Midland.
The left-hander is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.
