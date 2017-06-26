Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Stay safe this holiday weekend with these Summer Safety Tips!
Did you know that Texas is No. 1 in the nation for child pool drownings, or that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4? Protect your family and get ‘Water Safety & Drowning Prevention Safety Tips.’
Summer means more time in the sun, which means more chances of getting a sunburn if not protected. Learn how to protect yourself and schedule a recommended annual, head-to-toe skin cancer screening.
While outside this holiday weekend, the chances of a close encounter with a venomous critter could be in your future. Most bites just cause discomfort and aren’t dangerous, but some could cause severe allergic reaction. Find out what’s biting and stinging in North Texas.
According to the American Burn Association, fire and burns are the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths among children ages 14 and under. And approximately 10,000 people suffer fireworks injuries every year, including more than 4,000 children. Learn how to properly handle fireworks this Independence Day.