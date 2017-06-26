Teen Wanted For Capital Murder Believed To Be In Metroplex

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man the U.S. Marshals Service calls a “violent fugitive” is believed to be “somewhere in the Metroplex area.”
The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force is searching for Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, who is wanted for capital murder.
McIntyre is approximately 5 ft, 7 inches tall, and 124 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.
U.S. Marshals are working in conjunction with state, local and federal agencies in the apprehension of McIntyre.
Monetary awards are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of McIntyre.
The U.S. Marshals news release did not give any details on when or where the alleged capital murder took place.
Anyone with information on McIntyre can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.