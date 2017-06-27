CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Tarrant County Prosecutors Say Tonya Couch Violated Terms Of Bond

June 27, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: affluenza, dwi, Ethan Couch, Tarrant County Prosecutors, Tonya Couch

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County prosecutors said they have even more reason why a judge should revoke Tonya Couch’s bond and re-arrest her.

In a court filing today, prosecutors accuse Couch of violating terms of her bond by possessing a firearm.

screen shot 2015 12 18 at 2 55 53 pm e1450741305272 Tarrant County Prosecutors Say Tonya Couch Violated Terms Of Bond

Tonya and Ethan Couch

The mother of ‘Affluenza Teen’ Ethan Couch was already accused of possessing or consuming alcohol, which is another violation of her bond.

Ultimately, a judge will get to decide.

Couch faces felony charges of hindering apprehension and money laundering for traveling to Mexico with her son after an apparent violation of his parole after causing a deadly drunk driving crash in 2013.

