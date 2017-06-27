Worker Electrocuted Cleaning Hot Tub At Fort Worth Apartment Complex

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An apartment maintenance worker who was cleaning a hot tub at a far north Fort Worth apartment complex was electrocuted Monday afternoon, police said.
Christopher Asing, 25, was cleaning the spa at the Summer Brook Apartments off Beach Street between Western Center and Basswood Boulevard when the accident happened, according to Officer Daniel Segura.
Asing’s coworker told firefighters that Asing was near a pump after they had cut power to the pump. But when the coworker turned the power back on, he heard Asing scream in pain; then found him unresponsive in a nearby canal.
Asing was taken to Medical City Alliance hospital, where he was pronounced dead.