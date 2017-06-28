CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
City Of Dallas Ready To Build Second Deck Park

June 28, 2017 9:37 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, Dallas City Council, Dallas Zoo, deck park, Klyde Warren Park

DALLAS (CBS11) – Some Dallas residents are excited after the city council voted unanimously to kick-start a second deck park.

Supporters believe the deck park to be built over I-35E in front of the Dallas Zoo will transform this area.

The city council’s vote to spend more than $7 million sets the first phase in motion to build the deck park between Ewing and Marsalis.

Once fully developed, the five-and-a-half acre deck park will be a spot for the community to gather for activities.

Organizers are hoping it will be as popular as Klyde Warren Park in downtown.

It will be operated and maintained by private donors, not the city.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will pay about $35 million for the deck park’s structure.

The deck park is part of a $665 million plan to rebuild I-35E south of downtown from Colorado to the US 67 split and should be completed in four years.

Lester Houston, President of the Zoo Creek Park Neighborhood Association said, “As a community, we’re very excited. This is a long time coming. This area and the Dallas Zoo are in my opinion, some of the most prime real estate in Dallas.”

Houston says businesses are already coming to the area to be near the deck park.

Some residents have expressed concerns about how much this project will cost and that there could be an increase in traffic.

