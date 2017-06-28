Dallas Pair Overcomes Obstacles To Reach Deaflympics

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Delvin Furlough and Darrion Green have so much in common.

Both attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas. Both are hearing impaired. Both have qualified for the Deaflympic Games to be held next month in Turkey.

Green, a former football player at Wilson, will attend Gallaudet University on scholarship this coming fall. He’s competing the Deaflympic Games in the 110 meter hurdles.

He wants to use his perseverance to motivate other people with disabilities.

“If you’re willing to do anything, you can do it,” said Green.

Furlough, will be competing in the games for the third time. He’s a two-time defending gold medalist in the 400 meter hurdles.

Furlough draws his inspiration from his 4-year-old son and his twin brother Kelvin.

Helping the two athletes prepares for their big moment, is Ladarius Chambers.

He says he treats the young men the same way he would treat another athlete who did not have a disability and their accomplishments are a sign that nothing should stop anyone from attempting to their goals in life.