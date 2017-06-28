CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

One Man Injured In Overnight Road Rage Shooting

June 28, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: North Richland Hills, Road Rage, Shooting, Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – There has been another road rage shooting in North Texas.

According to North Richland Hills police, a man driving on Loop 820 was shot in the arm following an apparent road rage altercation. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

Reports say the gunshot came from a white SUV whose driver was wearing a white ball cap.

After the wounded man pulled over in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26, a good Samaritan stopped to help give medical aid.

Police says the wounded driver was taken to the hospital. His wounds are not life threatening.

 

