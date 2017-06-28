One Man Injured In Overnight Road Rage Shooting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – There has been another road rage shooting in North Texas.
According to North Richland Hills police, a man driving on Loop 820 was shot in the arm following an apparent road rage altercation. It happened around 2:15 a.m.
Reports say the gunshot came from a white SUV whose driver was wearing a white ball cap.
After the wounded man pulled over in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26, a good Samaritan stopped to help give medical aid.
Police says the wounded driver was taken to the hospital. His wounds are not life threatening.