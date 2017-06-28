Texas Couple Accused Of Keeping Adopted Son In Wooden Shack

BELTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Texas couple on allegations that they kept their adoptive son in a wooden shack without air conditioning and limited access to food.

An arrest warrant issued by the Bell County sheriff’s office shows 62-year-old Warner Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler were arrested Friday on charges that include child abandonment.

Online jail records indicate they’re no longer being held.

The warrant indicates their 14-year-old son was denied medications and access to running water. The only available water was from a garden hose nearby.

The warrant says the parents lived in “more adequate quarters.”

They adopted the boy eight years ago.

He’s now in state custody and undergoing a mental health evaluation.

A phone message left at a listing for the Stadlers was not immediately returned Tuesday.

