TRAFFIC: Semi fire closes I-45 in both directions in Wilmer, near Pleasant Run Rd. | Check Map | Watch Live

I-45 Closed After Semi Carrying Hogs Crashes, Catches Fire

June 29, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: 18 Wheeler Fire, Accident, crash, Dallas, i-45, Interstate-45, Texas, Traffic, Wilmer

WILMER (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed during rush hour early Thursday morning on Interstate-45, closing the roadway in both directions.

649 I 45 Closed After Semi Carrying Hogs Crashes, Catches Fire

The big rig crashed into the center median on I-45 around 6:30 a.m., turning on it’s side and bursting into flames.

The rig was loaded with hogs, some of which got loose on the highway.

Click here to get the latest information on traffic in the area. 

* This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch