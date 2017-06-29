I-45 Closed After Semi Carrying Hogs Crashes, Catches Fire

WILMER (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed during rush hour early Thursday morning on Interstate-45, closing the roadway in both directions.
The big rig crashed into the center median on I-45 around 6:30 a.m., turning on it’s side and bursting into flames.
The rig was loaded with hogs, some of which got loose on the highway.
Click here to get the latest information on traffic in the area.
* This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.