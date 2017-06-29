Affluenza Mom Tonya Couch Returns To Court Thursday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Tonya Couch, the ‘affluenza’ mom, is set to appear in court Thursday morning – and could be going back to jail.
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is asking Judge Wayne Salvant to revoke Tonya Couch‘s bond and send her back to jail.
Officials accuse Couch of drinking alcohol earlier this month and having possession of a gun – both violations of her bond conditions.
The 50-year-old is charged with hindering apprehension and money laundering after she and her son Ethan fled to Mexico in late 2015.
Ethan Couch is in the second year of a two-year jail term as condition of his adult probation for killing four people as he drove drunk in 2013 when he was 16.