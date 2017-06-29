House Passes 2 Illegal Immigration Bills Including ‘Kate’s Law’

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has approved a bill to stiffen punishments for immigrants who re-enter the United States illegally.

BREAKING→ the House just passed #KatesLaw & the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. We’re taking action to protect Americans & enforce the law. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 29, 2017

The bill is the second of two immigration measures the House passed Thursday as it moves to crack down on illegal immigration, a key priority for President Donald Trump.

A separate measure would strip federal dollars from “sanctuary” cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities.

Trump often railed against illegal immigration during his presidential campaign, and his support for tougher immigration policies is crucial to his voting base.

The bill imposing harsher prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States is known as “Kate’s Law.” It is named after Kathryn Steinle, who was shot and killed in San Francisco in 2015 by a man who was in the country illegally.

Good news, House just passed #KatesLaw. Hopefully Senate will follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

