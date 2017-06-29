Search Continues For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl From Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are entering their second day in the search for a 13-year-old girl from Lancaster who went missing. An Amber Alert remains active for Shavon Le’Feye Randle and agents with the FBI have taken over the case.

A CBS 11 News crew spoke to a man who said he was Randle’s uncle this morning. The man, who only identified himself as Jerry, said the teenager has lived with him, her aunt and cousin for the past two years. He said Randle’s mother lives somewhere else and her father is in prison.

The man said Randle disappeared from inside their home on South Ridge Drive just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. He stopped short of saying exactly what happened, but did say the family has cooperating with police.

Investigators believe the 13-year-old is in grave or immediate danger and said during a press conference Wednesday that the family received calls from a man saying he had Randle and would harm her. CBS 11 has been told that some sort of ransom was demanded.

Randle stands 5’5”, weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white, spaghetti-strap t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Police are looking for a white, 4-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint transfer on the rear passenger side quarter panel. Randle’s uncle said he doesn’t know who took her, but that he’s sure about the car’s description.

Anyone with information Shavon Le’Feye Randle’s abduction or knows here whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.