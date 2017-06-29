CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
WATCH NOW: Police In Arlington Release Video Of Road Rage Incident

Ted Cruz Finds Doppelganger In Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts

June 29, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, chicago cubs, doppelganger, Politics, Senator Ted Cruz, Texas, Tom Ricketts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A photo of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has some people seeing double over the two men’s remarkable resemblance.

Cruz tweeted the photo of the two posing with the World Series trophy in Washington on Wednesday while the team visited the White House.

Some Twitter users were quick to note how similar the two men’s faces appear. One user joked that he tried Snapchat’s face swap feature on the photo and nothing happened.

Cruz weighed in on the conversation himself, joking that people “keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.”

This isn’t the first time the Republican’s looks have been compared to a sports figure. He alluded to his resemblance to Duke basketball star Grayson Allen on Twitter earlier this year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

