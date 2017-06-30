Members Of DPD Traffic Unit Visit DFR Paramedic William An

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas firefighter-paramedic who suffered near-fatal injuries after he was shot in May enjoyed a visit from members of the Dallas Police Traffic Unit.
And they came bearing gifts!
Members gave William An, 36, a check for $1,058. They raised the money by hosting a Police Motorcycle Rodeo during the 2017 Texas Police Games.
An was critically wounded May 1 by gunman Derick Lamont Brown. The fire-paramedic has responded to the call in east Dallas.
Officers saved An’s life when they pulled him into a squad car and drove him to Baylor University Medical Center, where he reportedly went into cardiac arrest three times during surgery.
An was in great spirits and was genially touched that the men and women of the Traffic Unit, specifically Motors, collected and donated money to him and his family.
An is a 10-year veteran with the department who currently works out of Fire Station 19, in the eastern part of central Dallas. He is married, has a 3-year-old son and Evans said his wife is expecting their second child.