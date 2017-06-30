CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Members Of DPD Traffic Unit Visit DFR Paramedic William An

June 30, 2017 5:17 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas firefighter-paramedic who suffered near-fatal injuries after he was shot in May enjoyed a visit from members of the Dallas Police Traffic Unit.

And they came bearing gifts!

Members gave William An, 36, a check for $1,058. They raised the money by hosting a Police Motorcycle Rodeo during the 2017 Texas Police Games.

wiliam an Members Of DPD Traffic Unit Visit DFR Paramedic William An

On June 30, 2017, members of the Traffic Unit traveled to the home of Dallas Fire Rescue’s Paramedic, William An.

An was critically wounded May 1 by gunman Derick Lamont Brown. The fire-paramedic has responded to the call in east Dallas.

Officers saved An’s life when they pulled him into a squad car and drove him to Baylor University Medical Center, where he reportedly went into cardiac arrest three times during surgery.

An was in great spirits and was genially touched that the men and women of the Traffic Unit, specifically Motors, collected and donated money to him and his family.

An is a 10-year veteran with the department who currently works out of Fire Station 19, in the eastern part of central Dallas. He is married, has a 3-year-old son and Evans said his wife is expecting their second child.

