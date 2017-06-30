“Persons Of Interest” Named In North Texas Amber Alert Case

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – The Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl is still in effect, but investigators have made some strides in their search for Shavon Le’Feye Randle. Lancaster police and the FBI have released the names of four individuals who they are calling “people of interest” in Randle’s disappearance.

Randle has been missing since Wednesday morning and is believed to have been kidnapped from her home on South Ridge Drive. The 8th graders aunt, Laura Roberts, said, “She’s a good kid, you know. I don’t know how far this has gone. I don’t know where this has come from. It doesn’t make sense. It shouldn’t have happened and we’re not getting much information.”

Officials have said they believe the 13-year-old is in grave or immediate danger.

Investigators now say 26-year-old Darius Fields, 19-year-old Michael Titus, 26-year-old Laporshya Polley and 24-year-old Devontae Owens may all be tied to the case.

In the updated Amber Alert information from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Fields is the person linked to the suspect vehicle, but police believe one or more of the people of interest may be traveling in the white, 4-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint transfer on the rear passenger side quarter panel.

Shavon Randle stands 5’5”, weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white, spaghetti-strap t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Police say threatening calls have been made to the family and a man who identified himself as the girl’s uncle told CBS 11 News that a ransom was demanded.

Anyone with information about Shavon Le’Feye Randle’s abduction or any of the people of interest is asked to call 911, the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711 or the FBI tip line at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).