Fort Worth Crews Start Weekend Of Illegal Fireworks Crackdown

July 1, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth, fourth of july, illegal fireworks

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In what’s typically a busy weekend for authorities, Fort Worth police and firefighters are tracking down people illegally shooting fireworks throughout the city.

Arson teams are out Saturday and CBS 11 got a peek into where the calls come in for fireworks in neighborhoods.

The Joint Emergency Operations Center call takers get the calls first and then send crews to respond.

The Fort Worth Fire Department plans to up-staff on the Fourth of July to keep up with the number of calls they receive during this time of the year. They say they get around 270 calls on a normal day, but on July 4 last year, they responded to 1,180 fireworks calls.

“It’s a pretty stiff fine, $2,000 if they’re caught. And we’ll take the fireworks… confiscated and destroyed,” said firefighter and paramedic Kyle Clay. “There are people who have to work tomorrow. People who have PTSD. It drives the animals crazy.”

The illegal fireworks include roman candles and even sparklers, which can cause third-degree burns.

