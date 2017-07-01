Police Officer Adopts 8-Year-Old He Saved From Severe Child Abuse

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
NORTH TEXAS RAINCurrent Conditions | Heat Tracker | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Officer Adopts 8-Year-Old He Saved From Severe Child Abuse

July 1, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, Child abuse, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Children's Advocacy Center, Poteau Police Department

(CBSNEWS) – Two years ago, Officer Jody Thompson was pulling into the parking lot at the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma to drop off his partner when he overheard a dispatch about a case of physical child abuse.

Thompson wasn’t on duty at the time, but he responded to the call and offered assistance. Before he joined the department 16 years ago, Thompson was an investigator for the district attorney’s office, where he handled dozens of abuse cases.

“I’ve investigated child abuse cases before,” Thompson told CBS News. “I thought I’d better go ahead and respond.”

When Thompson arrived at the scene, he was stunned to see a severely underweight boy — his wrists bound by belts, with bruises along his back and a huge knot on his head. The 8-year-old boy had been submerged in a trash can full of cold water.

He weighed just 61 pounds at the time.

“He did not have a spot on his body that didn’t have a bruise or abrasion,” Thompson said. “It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

After covering the boy, who was named John, with a blanket, Thompson took him to an Oklahoma Children’s Advocacy Center so detectives and investigators could take photographs. When they were done, Thompson drove him to the emergency room.

“I sat with him,” Thompson said. “And when he was admitted into the intensive care unit, I sat all night until the next day.”

ddpir8jwaaerhmx e1498938330435 Police Officer Adopts 8 Year Old He Saved From Severe Child Abuse

Poteau Police Department Officer Jody Thompson adopted an 8-year-old boy after responding to his child abuse 911 call. (POTEAU POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Thompson refused to let John out of his sight. He knew from the first moment he saw him he wanted to take care of him for the rest of his life.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch