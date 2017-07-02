Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Found Dead In Dallas

Marches Across U.S. Cities Call For Trump’s Impeachment

July 2, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: impeachment, marches, President Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters gathered Sunday in cities across the U.S. calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Thousands gathered Sunday in downtown Los Angeles as protesters marched from Pershing Square to Fletcher-Bowron Square in an effort to urge Congress to impeach the president, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The march was one of 45 sister marches in cities across the nation including New Orleans, Seattle, Philadelphia and New York City.

In Manhattan, protesters chanted outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle and Central Park West, CBS New York reports.

