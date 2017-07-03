STORMS NORTHEAST OF DFWCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Andrus Among AL Final Vote Candidates For AS Game

July 3, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: All-Star Game, elvis andrus, Final Vote, Texas Rangers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Elvis Andrus is having a career year, but that wasn’t enough to get him into the All-Star game.

Andrus, who is also the most productive Texas Ranger this season, has one final chance to get into the summer classic, besides, of course, being named as an injury replacement.

Elvis was named among the five candidates for the final spot on the American League roster.

Andrus is going up against Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, New York’s Didi Gregorius, Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison and Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas.

The Rangers’ shortstop is hitting .302 with a career-high 11 home runs, 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Fans can vote for Elvis until July 6 at 3:00 p.m. by going here.

