Construction Worker Rescued From Trench In Dallas

July 3, 2017 11:34 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Fire Rescue saved a man during a trench rescue at a country club in North Dallas at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say a construction worker was trapped approximately ten feet down after a trench wall collapsed on him at Northwood Country Club on Alpha Road.

Officials say a specialized urban search and rescue team was sent in to help free the man.

Authorities say the man was speaking clearly to the crew and didn’t appear in any obvious distress.

The worker was rescued over two hours later and was transported by careflite to a local hospital for further evaluation.

