Questions Remain After Lancaster Teen Found Dead

July 3, 2017 6:17 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – A vigil and march will take place Monday evening in remembrance of Shavon Randle, the 13-year-old girl from Lancaster who was found dead four days after she was taken from her home. As families call for justice, the investigation into Randle’s death is far from over.

The Lancaster Police Department has charged two suspects with kidnapping, however, there has still been no word about how Randle died or who might be responsible for her death. It was early Sunday morning that FBI agents discovered the girl’s body inside of an abandoned Oak Cliff home.

Police had put out an Amber Alert four days earlier. The search involved both local and federal authorities. Officers also found the body of 19-year-old Michael Titus at the abandoned home along Kiest Boulevard. He was the last person of interest in this case to be located. Officials have not said how Titus died.

“My child was not responsible for this,” said Angel Titus, mother of Michael Titus. “If he was responsible for this, he would not be dead.” She has been cooperating with police during their investigation. She said that she is hurting with — not against — the Randle family. “I pray that y’all not against me either.”

Agents spent all of Sunday going in and out of the Oak Cliff home, collecting evidence. They are promising justice for Randle, something that many people at the scene want to see. Family members and strangers stopped by the crime scene on Sunday to mourn the teen’s death.

“I have daughters her age,” said Erica Love. “I don’t know the story, what’s going on, but it touched me.”

Investigators have yet share to a possible motive in this case, but family members of Titus believe that Randle may have been kidnapped in relation to a drug dispute. Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson are now behind bars, arrested late Saturday in relation to Randle’s kidnapping.

