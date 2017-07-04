CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Arson Investigated At Haslet Walmart

July 4, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Haslet Fire Department, Surveillance Video, walmart

HASLET (CBSDFW.COM) – Haslet Fire investigators have released surveillance video showing suspects believed to have set a fire at the Walmart on Avondale Road.

The fire started on a shelf full of packaged curtains around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a store manager noticed the fire and fought it with an extinguisher as the store was being evacuated.

Sprinklers went off but not before smoke filled part of the store.

The fire department is hoping someone can identify the people in the surveillance video.

The pair left the store separately.  The man rode off on a motorcycle.  Then woman left in an SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch