Arson Investigated At Haslet Walmart

HASLET (CBSDFW.COM) – Haslet Fire investigators have released surveillance video showing suspects believed to have set a fire at the Walmart on Avondale Road.

The fire started on a shelf full of packaged curtains around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a store manager noticed the fire and fought it with an extinguisher as the store was being evacuated.

Sprinklers went off but not before smoke filled part of the store.

The fire department is hoping someone can identify the people in the surveillance video.

The pair left the store separately. The man rode off on a motorcycle. Then woman left in an SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.