Be Careful With Fireworks

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Fourth of July fireworks sometimes mean trips to the emergency room or doctor’s office.

About one-third of fireworks related injures are to hands and fingers, according to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Twenty-two percent are to the face and 16 percent are specifically to the eye.

Sparklers account for half of all eye fireworks injures, especially in kids under 12.

Plano Optometrist Albert Pang says that’s because a sparkler is eye level for very little kids. They can’t physically hold it far from their faces.

Dr. Pang says he sees sparkler injures every July 5 due to heat being close to the eye or scratching the eye with the sparkler stick.

“When they finish (with) it, the stick is still sharp and hot and sometimes they run around,” said Pang. “They use it to sword fight, and what happens…they either burn the cornea or they scratch the cornea.”

Dr. Pang says children younger than 2 years old should never be given a sparkler. For older kids, parents should cut the sparkler so it’s not eye level.