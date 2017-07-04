Federer Moves On When Opponent Retires In 2nd Set

July 4, 2017 3:01 PM
Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) – Roger Federer’s record-breaking 85th match win at Wimbledon did not require much work.

Federer moved into the second round after just 43 minutes of action, because his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov, stopped in the second set with an injury.
Federer was leading 6-3, 3-0.

The owner of seven Wimbledon titles and 18 Grand Slam trophies in all improved to 85-11 for his career at Wimbledon. That moved him one win ahead of Jimmy Connors for most victories in the grass-court major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

