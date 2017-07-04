Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “America” From Neil Diamond

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy July 4th, folks!

For this 241st birthday of our great country, this song written and performed by Neil Diamond was a top 10 Billboard hit in the spring and summer of 1981. It hit #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart and stayed there for three consecutive weeks, his 6th #1 AC hit. It was originally released from the 1980 movie “The Jazz Singer” that starred Diamond. Movie buffs will be familiar with the 1927 “talkie” version of the movie by the same name from Warner Brothers starring Al Jolson that made motion picture history as the first sound movie (although there were others around that time as well).

The lyrics go like this:

Far

We’ve been traveling far

Without a home

But not without a star

Free

Only want to be free

We huddle close

Hang on to a dream On the boats and on the planes

They’re coming to America

Never looking back again

They’re coming to America

A great song for a great day! So, from 1981… here’s Neil Diamond… with America! Have a great 4th, everyone!