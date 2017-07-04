Tips For A Safe Fourth Of July On The Water

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The extended Fourth of July weekend turned tragic Monday evening in Denton County. Officials have confirmed that one person drowned at Lake Ray Roberts. But accidents like that can be prevented. North Texas game wardens are stressing boater safety on Tuesday.

Holiday weekends are perfect reminders for boaters — and anyone else enjoying time by the water — to be careful and take the proper steps to stay safe. Everyone should always wear a secured life vest while boating, and all vessels should have a working, non-expired fire extinguisher on board.

Life jackets are actually mandated by law. “They are required to have life jackets for everybody that fit, so an adult has to have an adult life jacket. Life jackets for everyone on board,” explained game warden Jordan Favreau. Anybody under the age of 13 must be wearing their life jacket at all times.

Game wardens will also have more patrols on the water for the holiday, to make sure that boaters are following all safety rules. One thing that they will be cracking down on is alcohol use. “Alcohol is allowed on the boat,” said Favreau. “The driver cannot be intoxicated, so same laws that apply for driving while intoxicated apply to the boating.”

“I would caution people,” Favreau continued, “driver don’t drink at all.”

Following these basic rules will make sure that you and your family have a fun and safe Fourth of July on the water.