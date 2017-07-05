5 Dallas Police Officers Terminated

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Interim Chief of Police David Pughes terminated five employees during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The department posted the following information on its Facebook page.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on May 11, 2016, Senior Corporal Keith Huber “engaged in adverse conduct when he was involved in a disturbance which resulted in a police response by the Midlothian Police Department.”

Senior Corporal Huber was charged with assault that caused bodily injury to a family member.

According to Dallas Police, “The investigation also concluded that on September 22, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber engaged in adverse conduct which resulted in his arrest on December 29, 2016, for Injury to Child with Intent Bodily Injury, Felony 3. In addition, the investigation concluded that from December 22, 2016, through December 28, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber violated the Administrative Leave Policy. Senior Corporal Huber was terminated for his actions. He was hired in June 2000 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on September 7, 2016, Officer Holly Carter was involved in a car crash and failed to stop and render aid, or leave information with the other party.

The investigation also concluded that on December 8, 2016, Officer Carter provided written inconsistent, and/or misleading information in an internal statement. Officer Carter was terminated for her actions. She was hired in September 2013 and was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on December 31, 2016, 911 call taker Tony Marzett engaged in adverse conduct when he physically assaulted an individual causing serious bodily injury. The investigation also concluded that the disturbance led to his indictment by a Dallas County Grand Jury on April 20, 2017. Marzett was terminated for his actions. He was hired in March 2006 and assigned to the Support Services Division.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on January 18, 2017, Officer Christopher Hess violated the Department’s Felony Traffic Stop Policy, Use of Deadly Force Policy, and placed a person in greater danger than necessary.

Hess was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault on Thursday for shooting and killing a pregnant woman who was in a stolen car in January. The incident took place in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue, near an apartment complex.

The Internal Affairs investigation also concluded that Officer Hess was involved in a police shooting that led to his indictment by a Dallas County Grand Jury on June 23, 2017.

Officer Hess was terminated for his actions. He was hired in August 2006 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

Under civil service rules, these employees have the right to appeal their discipline.