Cowboys Jerry Jones Selects Wife Gene As HOF Presenter

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Jerry Jones will take the Pro Football Hall of Fame stage on Saturday, Aug. 5 for his induction … and the person who will join him in front of the crowd is the same person who has been at his side well before he bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. … his wife, Gene Jones.

“Any recognition that I may have received throughout our years in the NFL has been the result of a group effort involving all of my family,” said Jerry in a Wednesday midday statement to DallasCowboys.com. “Gene is the backbone of our family, and her influence guides and inspires all of us. She is my closest advisor, my best friend, and it is only fitting that she present me, and represent our entire family, at this very special time.”

A few weeks ago, Jerry said he’d finalized his decision and that “It’s been well received by everybody I’m close to, family or otherwise.’’

There may have been other folks considered. Son Stephen Jones, now the COO of the Cowboys, has served as an executive with the team from the start. He is the oldest of Jerry and Gene’s children; Charlotte Jones-Anderson and Jerry Jones Jr. are also involved in the operation of the franchise and its many affiliated companies.

A mentor like Frank Broyles would’ve been a fine selection. A former standout player like Troy Aikman would’ve been deeply honored. But Eugenia “Gene” Jones has been married to Jerry for 54 years, and while she generally shuns the spotlight, she too is a critical part of the Jones empire, especially with her charity work.

In recent years the “presenter’’ doesn’t actually give a speech but is mostly charged with the responsibility of helping the inductee remove the cloth cover from the bust. The induction “speech’’ is now featured in a pre-produced video and as 105.3 The Fan reported a year ago, when it appeared Jones was a likely 2017 inductee, it is Jerry’s wish that his entire family, from Gene to the grandchildren, be included in that portion of the presentation.

But the family will eventually step aside for Jerry Jones himself, who served as the presenter for Cowboys legends Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin and will now — after what will surely be a lengthy, emotional and entertaining speech — join those legends as part of the Hall-of-Fame Class of 2017.