Dak Prescott Accused Of Using Machine To Sign Autographs

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is being accused of using a machine to sign cards for a memorabilia company.
Rovell reports that Beckett Grading Services has refused to authenticate the autographs in a recent card set.
“They had a very machine like feel,” principal authenticator Steve Grad Grad said. “You could see the starts and stops.”
Grad says the lack of flow in the signature led him to believe the signatures were done by an auto-pen.
Rovell acknowledges in his story that it’s possible Prescott never saw the cards because they are often sent to agents first to get the players to sign them.