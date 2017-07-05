Dak Prescott Accused Of Using Machine To Sign Autographs

July 5, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Autographs, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is being accused of using a machine to sign cards for a memorabilia company.

Rovell reports that Beckett Grading Services has refused to authenticate the autographs in a recent card set.

“They had a very machine like feel,” principal authenticator Steve Grad Grad said. “You could see the starts and stops.”

Grad says the lack of flow in the signature led him to believe the signatures were done by an auto-pen.

Rovell acknowledges in his story that it’s possible Prescott never saw the cards because they are often sent to agents first to get the players to sign them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch