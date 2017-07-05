Flash Flooding Forces Evacuations In North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Flash flooding in the northern parts of Fort Worth sent at least one person to the hospital and stranded several others inside their homes according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

A quick, heavy downpour caused waters to rise near Terminal Road and Hardy Street.

The waters moved so fast, it flooded several homes, cars and front yards.

“All of a sudden in a snap of a second, like real quick, it just came down,” said Edgar Montiel of Fort Worth.

The water crept into Montiel’s home as well as several others.

“A loss for words I think,” said Montiel. “It’s unfortunate but there’s not much we can do about it.”

Fort Worth Fire was forced to deploy its Swift Water Rescue Team.

“It’s a pond. Yeah, we got lakefront property now,” said Krista Gonzalez, a Fort Worth resident.

Crews went from door-to-door making sure everyone was accounted for and safe.

“I think we’re blessed that we weren’t out in it,” said Gonzalez.

Firefighters said they had to take one woman to the hospital.

“That water will pick your car up and take it away. We may find you, we may not,” said Kyle Clay of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Firefighters said the flood on Wednesday is a good reminder for every neighborhood to be prepared.

Montiel said he does not know how bad the water damage is, but whatever is ruined can be replaced.

“I’m not sure insurance-wise, but the good thing is that we’re okay,” said Montiel. “Our family is okay.”

Crews are checking a nearby creek to see if debris clogged a drain and caused the flooding on Wednesday.