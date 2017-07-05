Homeless Children Get Fired Up About Science At UTA

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 homeless children from Dallas came to The University of Texas Arlington campus Wednesday morning to watch science in action.
UTA students known as “Science Ambassadors” performed fun science experiments in front of the crowd from Vogel Alcove, a non-profit agency that provides services for homeless kids.
UTA says it’s trying to spark an interest in learning, higher education and a potential career in science, technology, engineering or math – also known as STEM.
“We talk about lab safety. We talk about why you want to stay safe in the lab. We touch on acids and bases and have a couple of fun demos for the kids,” said Shundreka Lanier, one of the science ambassadors. “We work with lots of fire here.”
Federal studies show women and minorities make up 70 percent of college students but receive less than 45 percent of STEM degrees.