Man Shot By Police At Love Field Pleads Guilty, Given 10-Years Probation

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man who who survived being shot at Love Field by police a year ago has pleaded guilty to his crime.

In June 2016, 29-year-old Shawn Diamond was shot after attacking police with a large landscaping rock at the passenger pick-up area at Dallas Love Field. In fact he had to be shot twice before he could be arrested.

Dallas police say Diamond’s ex-girlfriend agreed to drive him to the airport to catch a flight home to Maryland. On the way, she told officers, Diamond became angry and hit her. He’d been released from the Denton County Jail hours earlier.

READ MORE: Dallas Police Shoot Suspect At Love Field

Diamond recovered from his wounds and pleaded guilty to a charge of attacking an officer in exchange for 10-years of probation.

His attorney, Charles Maduka, says Diamond suffers from PTSD, has gotten mental heath treatment and seems to be better, even in his out of court appearances.

Diamond is a U.S. Army veteran. He was apparently set off during a dispute with his former girlfriend and began throwing the rocks at her car at Love Field before police arrived.