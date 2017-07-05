Police Search For Person Allegedly Hit On I-30

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Search For Person Allegedly Hit On I-30

July 5, 2017 8:44 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Accident, Dallas, I-30, Interstate-30, Rowlett, Texas

ROWLETT (CBSDFW) – Police are still trying to figure out what happened to a person who was reportedly hit by a car along I-30 near Dalrock. It happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on the Dallas County side of the lake.

“The information we got was that the pedestrian was struck by the mirror of a vehicle and had fallen to the pavement,” said Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez. “Officers arrived and were unable to locate the victim.”

According to Hernandez, the driver returned to the scene and officers took statements from witnesses.

A wallet, some clothes and one shoe were found on the interstate, but investigators aren’t sure if those items are connected to the case. “There were no obvious signs of the point of impact, so we are following up on that information,” said Hernandez.

Westbound I-30 was shut down for about two hours. Some people who were leaving the fireworks show in Rockwall took to social media to describe the scene. “[It] Took us 45 min to get from Horizon to Dalrock over the bridge, normally takes 5 min tops.. Exited Dalrock around 11:15 and it still looked like a parking lot after our exit,” said one woman on Facebook.

Hernandez said the call was odd, but it’s not unusual for officers to get to the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash and not find a victim. “In most cases, shortly after responding to the scene, we will get notified that our victim showed up at an area hospital. Unfortunately in this case, no victim has shown up at area hospitals. We have been checking with them. So, this is the only case, that I know of, that we had a pedestrian hit and we were not eventually able to locate the victim.”

Rowlett PD has contacted the Dallas Police Department, which patrols Lake Ray Hubbard by boat. Hernandez said they’ll be on the look out for any signs of the victim.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch