Search Continues For Gunmen That Robbed & Killed Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are still looking for a truck and two suspects who robbed an 18-year-old man and killed him after he returned from watching the Kaboom Town fireworks show on Monday night. There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who might be able to provide information about the gunmen.

Oziel Garcia had spent the night in Addison watching the Independence Day celebration. He even posted pictures of the event on Snapchat, along with one of him sitting in traffic afterward. His last post came at 12:35 a.m. from a friend’s house, about 15 minutes before his death.

Right as Garcia got home, two men robbed him outside of his front door at the Plaza del Lago Apartments. His parents and his brother were all inside at the time of the shooting. They are devastated. The victim’s father tried to stop the bleeding, but was unable to save his son’s life.

Isaar Garcia heard the shot that killed his younger brother. “When he came to the door, they followed him and they asked for the keys and his wallet, and he gave it to them. But they still shot him in the neck,” Issar Garcia explained. “I heard my mom screaming, so I just came running.”

“I feel heartbroken,” Issar Garcia added. “He was a helpful person. When I needed him, he was always there for me.”

The suspects also took Garcia’s truck, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate GJD-4577. Authorities are now searching for that vehicle and the gunmen. There has been no word yet about any surveillance video that may have shown the robbery or the two suspects.